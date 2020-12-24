Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s stock price rose 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 654,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 367,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $499.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.30.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,855,331 shares in the company, valued at $52,990,745.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,616,000. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 37.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Caxton Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 0.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,122,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.