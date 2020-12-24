Morgan Stanley Acquires 88,550 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 38.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PETS opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $684.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PETS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.