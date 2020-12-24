Morgan Stanley Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,460 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 698,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Range Resources worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after buying an additional 4,197,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,933,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,004,000 after buying an additional 1,105,999 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,719,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter.

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Shares of RRC opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

