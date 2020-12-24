Morgan Stanley Has $10.35 Million Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of The Simply Good Foods worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,001 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,819,000 after buying an additional 2,959,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 95.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.