Morgan Stanley Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.24% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $5,723,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 124,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBH opened at $174.86 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $178.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.63.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.608 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

