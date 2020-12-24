Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

