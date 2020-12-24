Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.19.

MS opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 51,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

