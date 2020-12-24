Morgan Stanley Sells 52,054 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Natera worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Natera by 140.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Natera by 29.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Natera by 35.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Natera by 8.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of Natera stock opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $111.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $111,738.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,219.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 575,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,275,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,689 shares of company stock worth $57,481,517. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.