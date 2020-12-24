Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) Shares Gap Up to $11.63

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $12.40. Mothercare plc (MTC.L) shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 8,634 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare plc (MTC.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.03 million and a PE ratio of 2.21.

In related news, insider Andrew Cook acquired 862,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £103,485 ($135,203.81).

About Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

