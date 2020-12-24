Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Director Sells C$417,600.00 in Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$417,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,749,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,132,823.26.

NNO opened at C$6.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.44. Nano One Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of C$534.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.12.

Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

