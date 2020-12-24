Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Director Sells C$417,600.00 in Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$417,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,749,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,132,823.26.
NNO opened at C$6.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.44. Nano One Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of C$534.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.12.
Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) Company Profile
