Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Director Sells C$417,600.00 in Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,749,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,132,823.26.
NNO stock opened at C$6.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.59 million and a P/E ratio of -126.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.44. Nano One Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.35.
Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) Company Profile
