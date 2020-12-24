NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) Hits New 52-Week High at $173.70

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 173.70 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 172.25 ($2.25), with a volume of 3859087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.90 ($2.08).

NWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 155 ($2.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £20.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.83.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

