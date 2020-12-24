Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,391 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth $14,426,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at $3,689,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nautilus by 44.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 221,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at about $1,402,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NLS stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $639.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLS shares. William Blair started coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $282,269. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.