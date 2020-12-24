NavCoin Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and $150,997.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000324 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000411 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00025648 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,558,819 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.