Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Receives $36.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NAV. BidaskClub downgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,930,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Navistar International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,549. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.17 and a beta of 2.24. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Navistar International’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

