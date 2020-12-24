Nectar Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $24.43 and $7.50. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $21.38 million and approximately $24,453.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,280.54 or 0.99981472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00020956 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017194 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00058199 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $24.43, $51.55, $7.50, $32.15, $20.33, $13.77, $5.60, $33.94, $10.39, $24.68 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

