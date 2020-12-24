Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) were up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 1,295,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 625,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.56.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neovasc Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Neovasc in the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Neovasc by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its focuses on Neovast Tiara, and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

