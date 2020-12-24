Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.43.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $514.48 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $499.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.72.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $1,024,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $189,007,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

