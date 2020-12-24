Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) Shares Gap Down to $284.00

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $284.00, but opened at $270.20. Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) shares last traded at $304.00, with a volume of 1,340,602 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NETW shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 33.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 353.44.

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) Company Profile (LON:NETW)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

