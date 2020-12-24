Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) Shares Gap Down to $284.00

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $284.00, but opened at $270.20. Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) shares last traded at $304.00, with a volume of 1,340,602 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NETW shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 33.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 353.44.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

