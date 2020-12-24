NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NBSE opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Several brokerages have commented on NBSE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

