NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Up 13%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) shot up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.05. 782,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 852,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 38.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of NeuroMetrix worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.