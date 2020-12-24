NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Up 13%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) shot up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.05. 782,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 852,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 38.80%.
About NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
