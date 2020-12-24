Nexo Hits Market Capitalization of $314.00 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $314.00 million and $23.26 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002408 BTC on exchanges including Allbit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Mercatox.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Fatbtc, Bitbns, Bancor Network, YoBit, DDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

