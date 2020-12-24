NEXT (NET) Achieves Market Cap of $7.88 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $57,563.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.90 or 0.00459097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000244 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

