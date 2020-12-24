NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) alerts:

NFI traded down C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.70. The company had a trading volume of 428,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,189. NFI Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.12 and a 1-year high of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.54.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$884.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$678.49 million. Research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.