Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Trading Down 15.1%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) shares traded down 15.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 869,067 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 537% from the average session volume of 136,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF)

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

