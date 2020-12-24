NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $162.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rowe raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $141.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.54 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,670 shares of company stock valued at $93,093,321 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 29.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $122,562,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.