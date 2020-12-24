Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Shares Gap Up to $234.60

Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $234.60, but opened at $245.80. Ninety One Group (N91.L) shares last traded at $239.20, with a volume of 149,672 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ninety One Group (N91.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 223.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 215.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Ninety One Group (N91.L)’s payout ratio is presently 71.01%.

Ninety One Group (N91.L) Company Profile (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

