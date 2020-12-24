Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NIU has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,286 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 168.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

