Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $203,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $21,476,045.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $204,765.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $518,595.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $482,790.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $440,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $414,645.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $448,305.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $479,160.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $917,070.00.

Shares of PGNY opened at $41.74 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.30.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 1,191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

