Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) (CVE:NVT) Shares Down 20%

Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) (CVE:NVT) shares dropped 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 236,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 222,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

About Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) (CVE:NVT)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, lithium, vanadium, and uranium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Tomboko property, which consists of an exploration license covering an area of approximately 75 square kilometers situated in the Siguiri Basin, North-eastern Guinea; the Diguifara permit covering an area of approximately 75 square kilometers located in Guinea, West Africa; and the Cottonwood property situated in Garfield County, Utah.

