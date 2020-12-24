Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Trading Down 6.9%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.08. 24,847,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 33,745,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 million. The firm’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

