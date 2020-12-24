Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Novanta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.67.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.93. Novanta has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 104.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,570,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,978,916.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,320 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 118.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

