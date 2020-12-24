Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Shares Gap Down to $16.50

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $14.90. Novus Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Novus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($3.87). Research analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp bought 92,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,497.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 103,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $2,229,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,100,187 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 57.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 61,960 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Novus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

