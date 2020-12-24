NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Shares Up 9.6%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) shot up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 404,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 154,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCNA. Truist began coverage on shares of NuCana in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $162.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuCana plc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuCana in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NuCana in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in NuCana in the third quarter valued at about $17,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NuCana by 253.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in NuCana by 47.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

