Numeraire (NMR) Market Capitalization Tops $108.31 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.25 or 0.00103110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $108.31 million and $10.73 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00336887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,670 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.