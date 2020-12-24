Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.20

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 11508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,404,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,989,000 after purchasing an additional 390,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 321,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 101,837.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 206,730 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $483,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

