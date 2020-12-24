Nxt (NXT) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Nxt has a market cap of $11.07 million and approximately $928,891.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00027773 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009561 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004957 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

