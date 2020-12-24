Observer Tops 24-Hour Volume of $581,667.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. In the last week, Observer has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $8.12 million and $581,667.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00137218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.69 or 0.00678418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00181108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00369841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00064040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00096846 BTC.

About Observer

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

