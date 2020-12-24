ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). ObsEva posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15).

OBSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ObsEva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

OBSV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,374. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

