Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.74, but opened at $18.05. Odonate Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 6,198 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 275,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 110,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,880.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 601,866 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,942 in the last three months. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ODT shares. BidaskClub lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,513 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,709 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

