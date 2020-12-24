Offshift Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Offshift token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $137,764.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,376.80 or 0.99831985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00020721 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016959 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000581 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00058192 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

