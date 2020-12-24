OKCash (OK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,875.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $10,875.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKCash has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,687.80 or 1.00009082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00020951 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016811 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00051000 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,247,797 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

