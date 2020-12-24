One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised One Liberty Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $404.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 33.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 88.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 530.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 188.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.