OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock Price Up 16.5%

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) shares rose 16.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 809,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 424,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get OptiNose alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 41,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $179,565.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 37,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $166,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,707 shares of company stock worth $438,343. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in OptiNose by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.