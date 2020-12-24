Opus Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Opus has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $143,972.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00048921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00337974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00032191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (OPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

