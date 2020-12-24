Orbs (ORBS) Hits Market Cap of $27.05 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $27.05 million and $558,250.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bittrex and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00137488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.00677654 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00152487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00374067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00063188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00095840 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

