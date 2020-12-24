Orion Protocol (ORN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.74 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $37.74 million and $3.82 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00009774 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00137061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00678014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00152138 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 331.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00374606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00063692 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,560,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.