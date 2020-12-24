Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares traded down 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.22. 942,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 380,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.27.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

