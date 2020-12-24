Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Trading Down 9.4%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.22. 942,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 380,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSMT. BidaskClub cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.27.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.