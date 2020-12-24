Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Issues Earnings Results

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.55. 31,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,455. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

